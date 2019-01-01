|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.740
|1.140
|0.4000
|REV
|601.700M
|854.960M
|253.260M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SM Energy (NYSE: SM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SM Energy’s space includes: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO).
The latest price target for SM Energy (NYSE: SM) was reported by Keybanc on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting SM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.42% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SM Energy (NYSE: SM) is $34.805 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 5, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 22, 2021.
SM Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SM Energy.
SM Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.