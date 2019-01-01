QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
33.1 - 36.03
Vol / Avg.
4.7M/2.6M
Div / Yield
0.02/0.06%
52 Wk
12.79 - 38.25
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
35.5
P/E
-
EPS
0.7
Shares
121.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 8 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 6:25AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 6:29AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 6:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:47AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:24AM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
SM Energy is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Operating primarily out of the United States, the company actively participates in joint ventures, prospects/leaseholds, and drill-to-earn opportunities. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from some of the United States' premier drilling locations. Drilling location interests have been traditionally obtained through oil and gas leases from third parties. SM Energy relies on its fleet of geologists, geophysicists, landmen, and engineers to help extract the full potential out of all properties held.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7401.140 0.4000
REV601.700M854.960M253.260M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SM Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SM Energy (SM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SM Energy (NYSE: SM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SM Energy's (SM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SM Energy (SM) stock?

A

The latest price target for SM Energy (NYSE: SM) was reported by Keybanc on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting SM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.42% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SM Energy (SM)?

A

The stock price for SM Energy (NYSE: SM) is $34.805 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SM Energy (SM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 5, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 22, 2021.

Q

When is SM Energy (NYSE:SM) reporting earnings?

A

SM Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is SM Energy (SM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SM Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does SM Energy (SM) operate in?

A

SM Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.