Range
35.92 - 36.31
Vol / Avg.
6K/45.5K
Div / Yield
1.24/3.36%
52 Wk
28.51 - 40.01
Mkt Cap
574M
Payout Ratio
31.98
Open
36.31
P/E
10.01
EPS
0.74
Shares
15.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Mercantile Bank Corp operates as a bank holding company. The bank provides a variety of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and other institutions. It provides banking services offering deposit products including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and lending products including commercial, residential mortgage, and installment loans. the company generates revenue from interest and dividends earned on loans, securities, and other financial instruments.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8600.940 0.0800
REV45.200M45.166M-34.000K

Mercantile Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mercantile Bank (MBWM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mercantile Bank's (MBWM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mercantile Bank (MBWM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) was reported by Raymond James on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting MBWM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.42% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mercantile Bank (MBWM)?

A

The stock price for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) is $36.2369 last updated Today at 2:58:23 PM.

Q

Does Mercantile Bank (MBWM) pay a dividend?

A

The next Mercantile Bank (MBWM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) reporting earnings?

A

Mercantile Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Mercantile Bank (MBWM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mercantile Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Mercantile Bank (MBWM) operate in?

A

Mercantile Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.