|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.860
|0.940
|0.0800
|REV
|45.200M
|45.166M
|-34.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Mercantile Bank’s space includes: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS), MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW).
The latest price target for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) was reported by Raymond James on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting MBWM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.42% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) is $36.2369 last updated Today at 2:58:23 PM.
The next Mercantile Bank (MBWM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Mercantile Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Mercantile Bank.
Mercantile Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.