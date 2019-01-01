QQQ
Range
47 - 49.92
Vol / Avg.
743.4K/918.9K
Div / Yield
52 Wk
27.94 - 58.74
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
Open
47.32
P/E
17.51
EPS
2.24
Shares
61.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development and management company. The company mainly develops a strategically-located casino and entertainment properties. It generates a majority of its revenue from Casino.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5301.660 1.1300
REV411.080M422.354M11.274M

Red Rock Resorts Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Red Rock Resorts (RRR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Red Rock Resorts's (RRR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Red Rock Resorts (RRR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting RRR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.56% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Red Rock Resorts (RRR)?

A

The stock price for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) is $49.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Red Rock Resorts (RRR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $3.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 22, 2021.

Q

When is Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) reporting earnings?

A

Red Rock Resorts’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Red Rock Resorts (RRR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Red Rock Resorts.

Q

What sector and industry does Red Rock Resorts (RRR) operate in?

A

Red Rock Resorts is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.