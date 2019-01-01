|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.530
|1.660
|1.1300
|REV
|411.080M
|422.354M
|11.274M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Red Rock Resorts’s space includes: Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN).
The latest price target for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting RRR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.56% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) is $49.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $3.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 22, 2021.
Red Rock Resorts’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Red Rock Resorts.
Red Rock Resorts is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.