Range
2.85 - 3.1
Vol / Avg.
2.3M/2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.81 - 4.16
Mkt Cap
299.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.1
P/E
-
EPS
0.14
Shares
99.6M
Outstanding
Ring Energy Inc is an oil and gas exploration and production company based in Midland, Texas. Its activities include the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. These operations are focused in the Permian, Central, and Delaware Basins in Texas and Kansas, but a vast majority of production comes from Texas. The company's production is mostly done through the vertical drilling of wells.

Ring Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ring Energy (REI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ring Energy (AMEX: REI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ring Energy's (REI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ring Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Ring Energy (REI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ring Energy (AMEX: REI) was reported by Roth Capital on October 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.75 expecting REI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.07% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ring Energy (REI)?

A

The stock price for Ring Energy (AMEX: REI) is $3.005 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ring Energy (REI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ring Energy.

Q

When is Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) reporting earnings?

A

Ring Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Ring Energy (REI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ring Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Ring Energy (REI) operate in?

A

Ring Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.