QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.41 - 13.06
Mkt Cap
902.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
158.2
EPS
-0.41
Shares
114.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:45AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 12:12PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 1:29PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 3:05PM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 10:13AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 11:59AM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 9:14AM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 4:40AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc is engaged in manufacturing, engineering, designing and validation of driveline systems and related components and chassis modules for light trucks, SUVs, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Its product portfolio consist of vehicle architectures, driveline systems, drivetrain systems, powertrain components, chassis system components, and metal formed products. The Company generates majority of its revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.020-0.090 -0.1100
REV1.280B1.235B-45.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (AXL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's (AXL) competitors?

A

Other companies in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs’s space includes: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV).

Q

What is the target price for American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (AXL) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) was reported by Barclays on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting AXL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -11.50% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (AXL)?

A

The stock price for American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) is $7.91 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (AXL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2008 to stockholders of record on December 4, 2008.

Q

When is American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) reporting earnings?

A

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (AXL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Axle & Mfg Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (AXL) operate in?

A

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.