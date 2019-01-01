QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
26.34 - 26.45
Vol / Avg.
7.3K/427.1K
Div / Yield
0.04/0.15%
52 Wk
21.08 - 49.87
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
9.3
Open
26.45
P/E
60.86
EPS
0.06
Shares
46.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 5:16PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 9:18AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:32PM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 5:20PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 5:19PM
Benzinga - Jul 9, 2021, 6:18AM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 3:47PM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 5:18PM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2021, 7:56AM
load more
Core Laboratories is an oil-services company that helps oil and gas companies better understand how to improve production levels and economics with core and reservoir analysis. Additionally, the company sells a number of products helping its customers to maximize production levels from their oil and gas assets. The company operates in more than 50 countries and has more than 5,000 employees.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1800.200 0.0200
REV107.480M125.139M17.659M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Core Laboratories Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Core Laboratories (CLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Core Laboratories's (CLB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Core Laboratories.

Q

What is the target price for Core Laboratories (CLB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting CLB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.90% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Core Laboratories (CLB)?

A

The stock price for Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) is $26.34 last updated Today at 2:34:10 PM.

Q

Does Core Laboratories (CLB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) reporting earnings?

A

Core Laboratories’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Core Laboratories (CLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Core Laboratories.

Q

What sector and industry does Core Laboratories (CLB) operate in?

A

Core Laboratories is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.