Lantheus Holdings Inc caters to the United States healthcare sector with the development of diagnostic products. Its imaging products and agents assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Its agents are typically non-radioactive compounds that are used in diagnostic procedures, such as cardiac ultrasounds, or echocardiograms, x-ray imaging used by physicians to progress the clarity of the diagnostic image. The company's portfolio of imaging products includes medical radiopharmaceuticals such as DEFINITY, TechneLite, Xenon Xe 133 Gas, Cardiolite, and Neurolite. Its revenue is generated from the sales of diagnostic imaging agents to wholesalers, distributors radiopharmacy and directly to hospitals and clinics predominantly in the United States.