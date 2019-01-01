RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires focused-service and compact full-service hotels. Its portfolio consists of hotels in various states across the United States and the District of Columbia. The company's hotels are under the Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt brand names. These hotels are concentrated in urban areas, dense suburban markets, and business districts within metropolitan areas where utmost of their customers are business, leisure, and other travelers. Its revenue streams include hotel operations revenue, which is composed of the sale of rooms, food, and beverages, and other property revenue. The company derives the substantial majority of its revenue from the operation of hotels.