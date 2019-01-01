QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.29 - 14.33
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/1.5M
Div / Yield
0.04/0.29%
52 Wk
11.92 - 17.51
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.55
P/E
-
EPS
-0.94
Shares
166.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:18PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 5:16PM
Benzinga - Apr 15, 2021, 6:53AM
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Feb 25, 2021, 5:36PM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires focused-service and compact full-service hotels. Its portfolio consists of hotels in various states across the United States and the District of Columbia. The company's hotels are under the Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt brand names. These hotels are concentrated in urban areas, dense suburban markets, and business districts within metropolitan areas where utmost of their customers are business, leisure, and other travelers. Its revenue streams include hotel operations revenue, which is composed of the sale of rooms, food, and beverages, and other property revenue. The company derives the substantial majority of its revenue from the operation of hotels.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.150-0.210 -0.0600
REV232.310M238.089M5.779M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

RLJ Lodging Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RLJ Lodging (RLJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RLJ Lodging's (RLJ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for RLJ Lodging (RLJ) stock?

A

The latest price target for RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) was reported by Baird on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting RLJ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.61% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for RLJ Lodging (RLJ)?

A

The stock price for RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) is $14.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RLJ Lodging (RLJ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) reporting earnings?

A

RLJ Lodging’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is RLJ Lodging (RLJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RLJ Lodging.

Q

What sector and industry does RLJ Lodging (RLJ) operate in?

A

RLJ Lodging is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.