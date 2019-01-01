|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.150
|-0.210
|-0.0600
|REV
|232.310M
|238.089M
|5.779M
You can purchase shares of RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in RLJ Lodging’s space includes: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR), Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO), Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST).
The latest price target for RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) was reported by Baird on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting RLJ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.61% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) is $14.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
RLJ Lodging’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for RLJ Lodging.
RLJ Lodging is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.