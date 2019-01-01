QQQ
Range
28.76 - 28.76
Vol / Avg.
4K/76.1K
Div / Yield
0.8/2.79%
52 Wk
24.65 - 31.93
Mkt Cap
848.4M
Payout Ratio
25.72
Open
28.76
P/E
9.22
EPS
0.59
Shares
29.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Univest Financial Corp provides commercial and consumer banking and a full range of banking and trust services. It has Banking, Wealth management, and Insurance segments. The Banking segments include banking services such as deposit-taking, loan origination, servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing; the Wealth Management segment offers trust and investment advisory services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits and other trust and brokerage services; and the Insurance segment includes insurance brokerage agency offering commercial property and casualty insurance, life and health coverage, employee benefits solutions, and others. It generates a majority of its revenue from the banking segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6100.590 -0.0200
REV66.390M66.717M327.000K

Analyst Ratings

Univest Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Univest Financial (UVSP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ: UVSP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Univest Financial's (UVSP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Univest Financial (UVSP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Univest Financial (NASDAQ: UVSP) was reported by Raymond James on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting UVSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.22% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Univest Financial (UVSP)?

A

The stock price for Univest Financial (NASDAQ: UVSP) is $28.76 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Univest Financial (UVSP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) reporting earnings?

A

Univest Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Univest Financial (UVSP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Univest Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Univest Financial (UVSP) operate in?

A

Univest Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.