Univest Financial Corp provides commercial and consumer banking and a full range of banking and trust services. It has Banking, Wealth management, and Insurance segments. The Banking segments include banking services such as deposit-taking, loan origination, servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing; the Wealth Management segment offers trust and investment advisory services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits and other trust and brokerage services; and the Insurance segment includes insurance brokerage agency offering commercial property and casualty insurance, life and health coverage, employee benefits solutions, and others. It generates a majority of its revenue from the banking segment.