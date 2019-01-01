EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that leases experiential properties in the United States and Canada. The company invests in two property segments: experiential, including theaters, family entertainment centers, ski resorts, and other attractions; and education, including early childhood education centers and private school properties. New investments are determined based on value and opportunity of the respective industry, location quality, and credit quality of tenants. The majority of revenue comes from the experiential sector. Texas, Florida, New York, and California are key revenue-driving states.