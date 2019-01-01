QQQ
Range
47.95 - 50.94
Vol / Avg.
2.4M/630.3K
Div / Yield
3/6.56%
52 Wk
41.14 - 56.07
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
576.92
Open
48.08
P/E
351.54
EPS
0.35
Shares
74.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that leases experiential properties in the United States and Canada. The company invests in two property segments: experiential, including theaters, family entertainment centers, ski resorts, and other attractions; and education, including early childhood education centers and private school properties. New investments are determined based on value and opportunity of the respective industry, location quality, and credit quality of tenants. The majority of revenue comes from the experiential sector. Texas, Florida, New York, and California are key revenue-driving states.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.080
REV133.050M154.906M21.856M

Analyst Ratings

EPR Props Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EPR Props (EPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EPR Props (NYSE: EPR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EPR Props's (EPR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for EPR Props (EPR) stock?

A

The latest price target for EPR Props (NYSE: EPR) was reported by Stifel on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.50 expecting EPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.54% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for EPR Props (EPR)?

A

The stock price for EPR Props (NYSE: EPR) is $48.9 last updated Today at 8:59:50 PM.

Q

Does EPR Props (EPR) pay a dividend?

A

The next EPR Props (EPR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) reporting earnings?

A

EPR Props’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is EPR Props (EPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EPR Props.

Q

What sector and industry does EPR Props (EPR) operate in?

A

EPR Props is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.