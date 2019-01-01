QQQ
Range
14.9 - 15.4
Vol / Avg.
31.7K/50.8K
Div / Yield
1.2/8.08%
52 Wk
8.46 - 15.5
Mkt Cap
90.7M
Payout Ratio
100
Open
15.35
P/E
14.52
EPS
0.38
Shares
6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 4:53AM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is a United States based trust. Its principal asset is the net profits interests. The net profits interests are derived from producing royalty, overriding royalty interests, and working interests properties. The underlying properties of the trust include producing properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.


Cross Timbers Royalty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cross Timbers Royalty (CRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE: CRT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cross Timbers Royalty's (CRT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cross Timbers Royalty (CRT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cross Timbers Royalty

Q

Current Stock Price for Cross Timbers Royalty (CRT)?

A

The stock price for Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE: CRT) is $15.1156 last updated Today at 4:30:45 PM.

Q

Does Cross Timbers Royalty (CRT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cross Timbers Royalty (CRT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE:CRT) reporting earnings?

A

Cross Timbers Royalty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cross Timbers Royalty (CRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cross Timbers Royalty.

Q

What sector and industry does Cross Timbers Royalty (CRT) operate in?

A

Cross Timbers Royalty is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.