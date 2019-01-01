QQQ
Range
40.09 - 42.1
Vol / Avg.
122.9K/89.1K
Div / Yield
0.6/1.42%
52 Wk
36.57 - 55.75
Mkt Cap
526.2M
Payout Ratio
4.62
Open
40.89
P/E
3.6
EPS
4.99
Shares
12.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc conducts activities in the securities industry. The company is involved in retail securities brokerage, investment banking (both corporate and public finance), institutional sales and trading, market-making, research, trust services, and investment advisory and asset management services. The company has three segments: private client, asset management, and capital markets. The private client segment, including full-service brokerage, wealth planning, and margin lending, contributes over half of total revenue. The company generates the majority of revenue from the Americas, with the rest from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Earnings

Earnings
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.610
REV365.118M

see more
Oppenheimer Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oppenheimer Holdings's (OPY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on March 21, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting OPY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY)?

A

The stock price for Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) is $41.94 last updated Today at 8:59:54 PM.

Q

Does Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) reporting earnings?

A

Oppenheimer Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oppenheimer Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) operate in?

A

Oppenheimer Holdings is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.