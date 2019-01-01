Oppenheimer Holdings Inc conducts activities in the securities industry. The company is involved in retail securities brokerage, investment banking (both corporate and public finance), institutional sales and trading, market-making, research, trust services, and investment advisory and asset management services. The company has three segments: private client, asset management, and capital markets. The private client segment, including full-service brokerage, wealth planning, and margin lending, contributes over half of total revenue. The company generates the majority of revenue from the Americas, with the rest from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.