TripAdvisor is the world's leading travel metasearch company. The website offers 988 million reviews and information on about 8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. In 2020, 60% of revenue came from the company's hotel, media, and platform segment, which includes hotel revenue generated through advertising on its metasearch platform as well as commissions received on its Instant Booking platform. Experiences and dining represented 31% of revenue with the remainder consisting of flight, rental, and nonbranded TripAdvisor sales.