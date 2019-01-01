QQQ
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Interactive Media & Services
TripAdvisor is the world's leading travel metasearch company. The website offers 988 million reviews and information on about 8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. In 2020, 60% of revenue came from the company's hotel, media, and platform segment, which includes hotel revenue generated through advertising on its metasearch platform as well as commissions received on its Instant Booking platform. Experiences and dining represented 31% of revenue with the remainder consisting of flight, rental, and nonbranded TripAdvisor sales.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.080-0.010 -0.0900
REV249.010M241.000M-8.010M

TripAdvisor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TripAdvisor (TRIP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TripAdvisor's (TRIP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TripAdvisor (TRIP) stock?

A

The latest price target for TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting TRIP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.40% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TripAdvisor (TRIP)?

A

The stock price for TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) is $26.69 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TripAdvisor (TRIP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TripAdvisor.

Q

When is TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) reporting earnings?

A

TripAdvisor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is TripAdvisor (TRIP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TripAdvisor.

Q

What sector and industry does TripAdvisor (TRIP) operate in?

A

TripAdvisor is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.