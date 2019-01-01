|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.010
|0.330
|0.3200
|REV
|712.450M
|719.717M
|7.267M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Viasat’s space includes: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV).
The latest price target for Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) was reported by Raymond James on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting VSAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.69% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) is $42.745 last updated Today at 3:59:44 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Viasat.
Viasat’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Viasat.
Viasat is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.