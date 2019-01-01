QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
41.99 - 42.93
Vol / Avg.
59.8K/410K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
39.13 - 68.76
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
42.18
P/E
140.4
EPS
-0.09
Shares
74.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 6:15AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 1:22PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 10:41AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 8:12AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 11:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 6:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 6:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 11:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:27AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 8:14AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Viasat Inc provides bandwidth technologies and services in three segments: satellite services, which provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services to consumers, enterprises, and commercial airlines; commercial networks, which develops end-to-end communication and connectivity systems; and government systems, which produces network-centric Internet Protocol-based secure government communication systems. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0100.330 0.3200
REV712.450M719.717M7.267M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Viasat Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viasat (VSAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Viasat's (VSAT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Viasat (VSAT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) was reported by Raymond James on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting VSAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.69% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Viasat (VSAT)?

A

The stock price for Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) is $42.745 last updated Today at 3:59:44 PM.

Q

Does Viasat (VSAT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viasat.

Q

When is Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) reporting earnings?

A

Viasat’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Viasat (VSAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viasat.

Q

What sector and industry does Viasat (VSAT) operate in?

A

Viasat is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.