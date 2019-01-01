|Q4 2021
You can purchase shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in American Eagle Outfitters’s space includes: Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI).
The latest price target for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) was reported by Barclays on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting AEO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 82.87% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) is $20.78 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.
American Eagle Outfitters’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for American Eagle Outfitters.
American Eagle Outfitters is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.