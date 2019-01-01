QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
20.55 - 21.75
Vol / Avg.
17.6M/5.2M
Div / Yield
0.72/3.38%
52 Wk
20.52 - 38.99
Mkt Cap
3.5B
Payout Ratio
35.28
Open
21.07
P/E
11.83
EPS
0.91
Shares
168.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 3:16PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 1:17PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 7:57AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 12:59PM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 10:41AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 12:51PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 1:04PM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 2:52PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 11:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 5:08PM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 1:12PM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 9:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 7:44AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 2:04PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
American Eagle Outfitters Inc is an apparel and accessory retailer with company stores throughout North America, China, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom. The company leases all of its stores, and the vast majority of stores are in the United States. American Eagle also has an online business that ships worldwide. The company's primary brand, American Eagle Outfitters, sells casual apparel and accessories that target 15- to 25-year-old men and women. Its Aerie brand sells intimates and personal-care products for women. Women's items comprise the majority of the company's sales. American Eagle designs its own merchandise and sources its production from third-party manufacturers that are mostly located outside of North America.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6100.760 0.1500
REV1.230B1.274B44.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Eagle Outfitters Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Eagle Outfitters's (AEO) competitors?

A

Other companies in American Eagle Outfitters’s space includes: Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO), Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI).

Q

What is the target price for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) was reported by Barclays on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting AEO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 82.87% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)?

A

The stock price for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) is $20.78 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.

Q

When is American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) reporting earnings?

A

American Eagle Outfitters’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.

Q

Is American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Eagle Outfitters.

Q

What sector and industry does American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) operate in?

A

American Eagle Outfitters is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.