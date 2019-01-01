|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.870
|1.120
|0.2500
|REV
|72.070M
|76.824M
|4.754M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Midland States Bancorp’s space includes: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS), MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS), Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL).
The latest price target for Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI) was reported by Stephens & Co. on October 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting MSBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.48% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI) is $27.865 last updated Today at 5:21:37 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Midland States Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Midland States Bancorp.
Midland States Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.