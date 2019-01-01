QQQ
Range
27.87 - 28.89
Vol / Avg.
38.6K/95.3K
Div / Yield
1.16/3.94%
52 Wk
22.5 - 30.6
Mkt Cap
614.4M
Payout Ratio
38.06
Open
28.71
P/E
10.11
EPS
0.86
Shares
22.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Midland States Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, certificate of deposits, online banking, debit and credit cards, financial planning, asset management, business and personal loans, and home equity line of credit. It operates in the following segments: Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management and Other.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8701.120 0.2500
REV72.070M76.824M4.754M

Midland States Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Midland States Bancorp's (MSBI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI) was reported by Stephens & Co. on October 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting MSBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.48% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)?

A

The stock price for Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI) is $27.865 last updated Today at 5:21:37 PM.

Q

Does Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) reporting earnings?

A

Midland States Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Midland States Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) operate in?

A

Midland States Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.