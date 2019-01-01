Citizens Inc is an insurance holding company in the United States. It has two business segments: life insurance, and home service insurance. Life insurance segment issues endowment contracts internationally that include life insurance protection and ordinary whole life insurance to foreign residents. Home Service segment focuses on the life insurance needs of the middle and lower-income markets in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. The company derives a vast majority of its revenues from premiums in the United States region. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Columbia, Taiwan, and Brazil among others.