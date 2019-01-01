QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Citizens Inc is an insurance holding company in the United States. It has two business segments: life insurance, and home service insurance. Life insurance segment issues endowment contracts internationally that include life insurance protection and ordinary whole life insurance to foreign residents. Home Service segment focuses on the life insurance needs of the middle and lower-income markets in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. The company derives a vast majority of its revenues from premiums in the United States region. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Columbia, Taiwan, and Brazil among others.

Citizens Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citizens (CIA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citizens (NYSE: CIA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citizens's (CIA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Citizens (CIA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Citizens

Q

Current Stock Price for Citizens (CIA)?

A

The stock price for Citizens (NYSE: CIA) is $4.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citizens (CIA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Citizens.

Q

When is Citizens (NYSE:CIA) reporting earnings?

A

Citizens’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Citizens (CIA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citizens.

Q

What sector and industry does Citizens (CIA) operate in?

A

Citizens is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.