|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Vermilion Energy.
The latest price target for Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting VET to fall to within 12 months (a possible -66.02% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) is $17.66 last updated Today at 3:04:14 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 30, 2020.
Vermilion Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vermilion Energy.
Vermilion Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.