Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion's revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

Vermilion Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vermilion Energy (VET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vermilion Energy's (VET) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vermilion Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Vermilion Energy (VET) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting VET to fall to within 12 months (a possible -66.02% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vermilion Energy (VET)?

A

The stock price for Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) is $17.66 last updated Today at 3:04:14 PM.

Q

Does Vermilion Energy (VET) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 30, 2020.

Q

When is Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) reporting earnings?

A

Vermilion Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Vermilion Energy (VET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vermilion Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Vermilion Energy (VET) operate in?

A

Vermilion Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.