Range
61.23 - 62.43
Vol / Avg.
63.9K/294.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
58.88 - 84.22
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
61.84
P/E
90.66
EPS
0.22
Shares
44.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
CommVault Systems Inc provides data and information management software applications and services. The firm sells software licenses and services to large global enterprises, small- and midsize businesses, and government agencies through both its salesforce and its network of reseller partners. Its software solutions include Commvault Complete Backup and Recovery, HyperScale, Hedvig, Orchestrate, Activate, and Metallic. The company operates in the United States and exports to many other countries.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6500.670 0.0200
REV195.040M202.381M7.341M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CommVault Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CommVault Systems (CVLT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CommVault Systems's (CVLT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CommVault Systems (CVLT) stock?

A

The latest price target for CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) was reported by RBC Capital on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting CVLT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.15% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CommVault Systems (CVLT)?

A

The stock price for CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) is $61.905 last updated Today at 5:17:49 PM.

Q

Does CommVault Systems (CVLT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CommVault Systems.

Q

When is CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) reporting earnings?

A

CommVault Systems’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is CommVault Systems (CVLT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CommVault Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does CommVault Systems (CVLT) operate in?

A

CommVault Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.