Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Natural Gas Services Group Inc is an oil and gas equipment and services company. Its operations focus on the manufacturing, rental, and sale of natural gas compression equipment. Its operating units include Gas Compressor Rental, Engineered Equipment Sales, Service, and Maintenance. The company generates the majority of its revenue by renting out low- to medium-horsepower compression equipment to natural gas production companies in unconventional oil and gas regions of the United States.

see more
see more
Natural Gas Services Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Natural Gas Services Gr (NGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Natural Gas Services Gr's (NGS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Natural Gas Services Gr (NGS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) was reported by Imperial Capital on August 7, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting NGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.63% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Natural Gas Services Gr (NGS)?

A

The stock price for Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) is $12.03 last updated Today at 6:41:08 PM.

Q

Does Natural Gas Services Gr (NGS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Natural Gas Services Gr.

Q

When is Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) reporting earnings?

A

Natural Gas Services Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Natural Gas Services Gr (NGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Natural Gas Services Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Natural Gas Services Gr (NGS) operate in?

A

Natural Gas Services Gr is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.