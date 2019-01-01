QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.92 - 4.09
Vol / Avg.
32.9K/57.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.27 - 5.7
Mkt Cap
71.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.05
P/E
10.97
EPS
0.19
Shares
18.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 2:42PM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 10:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 6:07PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:24PM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 4:53PM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Hallmark Financial Services Inc is an insurance holding company, which is engaged in the sale of property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals. Its business involves marketing, distributing, underwriting, and servicing insurance products, as well as providing other insurance-related services. The company operates in segments such as Standard Commercial Segment, Specialty Commercial Segment, and Personal Segment. Geographically, it operates through the region of United States and derives a majority of its revenue from Specialty Commercial Segment, which includes Commercial Auto business unit, E&S Casualty business unit, E&S Property business unit, Professional Liability business unit, and Aerospace & Programs business unit.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hallmark Financial Servs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hallmark Financial Servs (HALL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hallmark Financial Servs's (HALL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hallmark Financial Servs (HALL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) was reported by Raymond James on April 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HALL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hallmark Financial Servs (HALL)?

A

The stock price for Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) is $3.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hallmark Financial Servs (HALL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hallmark Financial Servs.

Q

When is Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) reporting earnings?

A

Hallmark Financial Servs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Hallmark Financial Servs (HALL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hallmark Financial Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does Hallmark Financial Servs (HALL) operate in?

A

Hallmark Financial Servs is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.