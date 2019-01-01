Hallmark Financial Services Inc is an insurance holding company, which is engaged in the sale of property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals. Its business involves marketing, distributing, underwriting, and servicing insurance products, as well as providing other insurance-related services. The company operates in segments such as Standard Commercial Segment, Specialty Commercial Segment, and Personal Segment. Geographically, it operates through the region of United States and derives a majority of its revenue from Specialty Commercial Segment, which includes Commercial Auto business unit, E&S Casualty business unit, E&S Property business unit, Professional Liability business unit, and Aerospace & Programs business unit.