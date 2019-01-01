|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hallmark Financial Servs’s space includes: Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS), Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM), FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC), Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) and FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF).
The latest price target for Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) was reported by Raymond James on April 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HALL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) is $3.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Hallmark Financial Servs.
Hallmark Financial Servs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hallmark Financial Servs.
Hallmark Financial Servs is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.