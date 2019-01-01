QQQ
F N B Corp is a bank holding and diversified financial-services company that operates in various geographical regions which are Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Cleveland, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, and the Piedmont Triad. FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management through a subsidiary network. Its largest affiliate is the First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Its reportable segments are community banking; wealth management; insurance; and. A majority of FNB's loan portfolio is in commercial real estate, while most of its revenue is net interest income.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3000.300 0.0000
REV307.160M302.264M-4.896M

F N B Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy F N B (FNB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of F N B (NYSE: FNB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are F N B's (FNB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for F N B (FNB) stock?

A

The latest price target for F N B (NYSE: FNB) was reported by Raymond James on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting FNB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.08% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for F N B (FNB)?

A

The stock price for F N B (NYSE: FNB) is $13.265 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does F N B (FNB) pay a dividend?

A

The next F N B (FNB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is F N B (NYSE:FNB) reporting earnings?

A

F N B’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is F N B (FNB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for F N B.

Q

What sector and industry does F N B (FNB) operate in?

A

F N B is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.