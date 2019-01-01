QQQ
Range
38 - 40
Vol / Avg.
58.4K/81.9K
Div / Yield
1.29/3.37%
52 Wk
35.3 - 98.99
Mkt Cap
644.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
40
P/E
-
EPS
-4.59
Shares
16.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks and the products are market under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. The company operates through three geographical regions namely: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, of which Americas region accounts for the larger share of the revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.100

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV786.150M

Hyster-Yale Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hyster-Yale Materials (HY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE: HY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hyster-Yale Materials's (HY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hyster-Yale Materials (HY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE: HY) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on August 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 38.00 expecting HY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.84% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hyster-Yale Materials (HY)?

A

The stock price for Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE: HY) is $38.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hyster-Yale Materials (HY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Q

When is Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) reporting earnings?

A

Hyster-Yale Materials’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Hyster-Yale Materials (HY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hyster-Yale Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Hyster-Yale Materials (HY) operate in?

A

Hyster-Yale Materials is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.