QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/55K
Div / Yield
0.42/2.24%
52 Wk
15.86 - 27.95
Mkt Cap
503.9M
Payout Ratio
15.33
Open
-
P/E
6.83
EPS
0.6
Shares
26.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 6:52AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 5:05PM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 4:57PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 1:49PM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 4:01PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Universal Logistics Holdings Inc is an asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. It offers services such as truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. The company reports into four segments namely trucking, intermodal, company-managed brokerage and contract logistics.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5000.600 0.1000
REV426.000M467.372M41.372M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Universal Logistics Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Universal Logistics Hldgs (ULH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: ULH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Universal Logistics Hldgs's (ULH) competitors?

A

Other companies in Universal Logistics Hldgs’s space includes: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ).

Q

What is the target price for Universal Logistics Hldgs (ULH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: ULH) was reported by Stifel on October 12, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting ULH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.26% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal Logistics Hldgs (ULH)?

A

The stock price for Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: ULH) is $18.72 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Universal Logistics Hldgs (ULH) pay a dividend?

A

The next Universal Logistics Hldgs (ULH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.

Q

When is Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) reporting earnings?

A

Universal Logistics Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Universal Logistics Hldgs (ULH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal Logistics Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal Logistics Hldgs (ULH) operate in?

A

Universal Logistics Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.