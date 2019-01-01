QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Emerald Holding Inc is an operator of B2B trade shows in the United States by NSF. It operates trade shows, which serve a large and broad set of global exhibitors and attendees, across multiple attractive, fragmented sectors that represent significant portions of the U.S. economy. The company operate trade shows in several broadly-defined industry sectors namely, Gift, Home and General Merchandise, Sports Design and Construction, Technology, Jewelry, Other Trade Shows, Other Events, and Other Marketing Services amongst other.

Emerald Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Emerald Holding (EEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Emerald Holding's (EEX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Emerald Holding (EEX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.04 expecting EEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.54% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Emerald Holding (EEX)?

A

The stock price for Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) is $3.12 last updated Today at 8:48:00 PM.

Q

Does Emerald Holding (EEX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 6, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 20, 2020.

Q

When is Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) reporting earnings?

A

Emerald Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Emerald Holding (EEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Emerald Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Emerald Holding (EEX) operate in?

A

Emerald Holding is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.