|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|30.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Emerald Holding’s space includes: Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG), Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR), Innovid (NYSE:CTV) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI).
The latest price target for Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.04 expecting EEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.54% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) is $3.12 last updated Today at 8:48:00 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 6, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 20, 2020.
Emerald Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Emerald Holding.
Emerald Holding is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.