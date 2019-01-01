Emerald Holding Inc is an operator of B2B trade shows in the United States by NSF. It operates trade shows, which serve a large and broad set of global exhibitors and attendees, across multiple attractive, fragmented sectors that represent significant portions of the U.S. economy. The company operate trade shows in several broadly-defined industry sectors namely, Gift, Home and General Merchandise, Sports Design and Construction, Technology, Jewelry, Other Trade Shows, Other Events, and Other Marketing Services amongst other.