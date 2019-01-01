QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/792.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.56 - 2.44
Mkt Cap
316.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.24
Shares
149.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 10:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 2:28PM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 2:27PM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Borr Drilling Ltd is a drilling contractor that owns and operates jack-up rigs of modern and high-specification designs providing drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates a fleet of 16 jack-up drilling rigs. Geographically the activities are carried out through Norway.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.240-0.340 -0.1000
REV76.600M69.100M-7.500M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Borr Drilling Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Borr Drilling (BORR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Borr Drilling's (BORR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Borr Drilling (BORR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) was reported by Citigroup on June 2, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.65 expecting BORR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -69.22% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Borr Drilling (BORR)?

A

The stock price for Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) is $2.1115 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Borr Drilling (BORR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Borr Drilling.

Q

When is Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) reporting earnings?

A

Borr Drilling’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 16, 2022.

Q

Is Borr Drilling (BORR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Borr Drilling.

Q

What sector and industry does Borr Drilling (BORR) operate in?

A

Borr Drilling is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.