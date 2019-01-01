|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.240
|-0.340
|-0.1000
|REV
|76.600M
|69.100M
|-7.500M
You can purchase shares of Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Borr Drilling’s space includes: Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD), U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR).
The latest price target for Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) was reported by Citigroup on June 2, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.65 expecting BORR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -69.22% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) is $2.1115 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Borr Drilling.
Borr Drilling’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Borr Drilling.
Borr Drilling is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.