BOK Financial Corp is the largest financial institution in Oklahoma and it provides a comprehensive range of nationally competitive financial products and services. Its operating segments consist of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company has various products and services including cash management services, loans and deposits, fiduciary and insurance services, mortgage banking and brokerage and trading services. It has a diversified base of revenue sources; however, it generates maximum revenue from the commercial banking segment. Its commercial banking segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products to small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.