|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.810
|1.710
|-0.1000
|REV
|452.930M
|434.520M
|-18.410M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BOK Financial’s space includes: Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
The latest price target for BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting BOKF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.00% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) is $101.77 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
BOK Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BOK Financial.
BOK Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.