Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
BOK Financial Corp is the largest financial institution in Oklahoma and it provides a comprehensive range of nationally competitive financial products and services. Its operating segments consist of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company has various products and services including cash management services, loans and deposits, fiduciary and insurance services, mortgage banking and brokerage and trading services. It has a diversified base of revenue sources; however, it generates maximum revenue from the commercial banking segment. Its commercial banking segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products to small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8101.710 -0.1000
REV452.930M434.520M-18.410M

Analyst Ratings

BOK Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BOK Financial (BOKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BOK Financial's (BOKF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BOK Financial (BOKF) stock?

A

The latest price target for BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting BOKF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.00% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BOK Financial (BOKF)?

A

The stock price for BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) is $101.77 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BOK Financial (BOKF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) reporting earnings?

A

BOK Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is BOK Financial (BOKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BOK Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does BOK Financial (BOKF) operate in?

A

BOK Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.