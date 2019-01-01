QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following segments: The Mortgage Market segment provides loan servicers and originators with marketplaces, services, and technologies that span the mortgage lifecycle; The Real Estate Market segment provides real estate consumers and rental property investors with marketplaces and services that span the real estate lifecycle; The Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations segment includes asset recovery management services and customer relationship management services as well as information technology infrastructure management services.

Altisource Portfolio Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Altisource Portfolio (ASPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ: ASPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Altisource Portfolio's (ASPS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Altisource Portfolio (ASPS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ: ASPS) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 31, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting ASPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 148.34% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Altisource Portfolio (ASPS)?

A

The stock price for Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ: ASPS) is $12.08 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Altisource Portfolio (ASPS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Altisource Portfolio.

Q

When is Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) reporting earnings?

A

Altisource Portfolio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Altisource Portfolio (ASPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altisource Portfolio.

Q

What sector and industry does Altisource Portfolio (ASPS) operate in?

A

Altisource Portfolio is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.