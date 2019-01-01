Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following segments: The Mortgage Market segment provides loan servicers and originators with marketplaces, services, and technologies that span the mortgage lifecycle; The Real Estate Market segment provides real estate consumers and rental property investors with marketplaces and services that span the real estate lifecycle; The Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations segment includes asset recovery management services and customer relationship management services as well as information technology infrastructure management services.