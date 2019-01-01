|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.140
|REV
|1.480B
|1.529B
|49.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Under Armour’s space includes: Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN), PVH (NYSE:PVH), Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) and Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM).
The latest price target for Under Armour (NYSE: UA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting UA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.51% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Under Armour (NYSE: UA) is $14.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Under Armour.
Under Armour’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Under Armour.
Under Armour is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.