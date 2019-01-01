QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
48.27 - 545.11
Mkt Cap
8.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
7.76
EPS
6.78
Shares
53.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 17 hours ago
Benzinga - 20 hours ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 11:46AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:14PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 3:47PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 6:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 2:14PM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of automotive vehicle rental and car-sharing services. Its brands include Avis, Budget, and Zipcar. Avis is targeted to serve the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry, while Budget is focused on value-conscious customers. The company operates its own network of rental locations and licenses its brands to franchisees. Zipcar is a car-sharing service that allows members to use the company-owned Zipcar fleet at an hourly rate. The company's largest region by revenue is the Americas.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS6.1507.080 0.9300
REV2.410B2.569B159.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Avis Budget Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avis Budget Gr (CAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ: CAR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avis Budget Gr's (CAR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Avis Budget Gr (CAR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ: CAR) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 193.00 expecting CAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.95% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Avis Budget Gr (CAR)?

A

The stock price for Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ: CAR) is $150.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avis Budget Gr (CAR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avis Budget Gr.

Q

When is Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) reporting earnings?

A

Avis Budget Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Avis Budget Gr (CAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avis Budget Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Avis Budget Gr (CAR) operate in?

A

Avis Budget Gr is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.