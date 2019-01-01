|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.530
|0.540
|0.0100
|REV
|63.820M
|62.804M
|-1.016M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Horizon Bancorp’s space includes: First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS), HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST), Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC), Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA).
The latest price target for Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) was reported by Raymond James on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting HBNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.89% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) is $20.18 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.
Horizon Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Horizon Bancorp.
Horizon Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.