QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
20.12 - 20.7
Vol / Avg.
56.3K/146.6K
Div / Yield
0.6/2.97%
52 Wk
15.66 - 23.8
Mkt Cap
878.8M
Payout Ratio
28.28
Open
20.7
P/E
10.19
EPS
0.49
Shares
43.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:42PM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:07PM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 10:07AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 11:53AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 8:20AM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 4:56PM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 5:09PM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 4:35PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Horizon Bancorp (IN) is a United States-based holding company providing banking services. It is engaged in providing commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, and other services incident to banking. The company also provides commercial loans, real estate loans, mortgage warehouse loans, consumer loans, and other credit facilities. In addition, the company provides advances, loans, term loans, overdrafts for various business purposes such as business expansion, purchasing machinery and equipment, business mortgaged and others. Revenue generated by the company mainly consists of dividends received.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5300.540 0.0100
REV63.820M62.804M-1.016M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Horizon Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Horizon Bancorp's (HBNC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) was reported by Raymond James on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting HBNC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.89% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)?

A

The stock price for Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) is $20.18 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.

Q

When is Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) reporting earnings?

A

Horizon Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Horizon Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) operate in?

A

Horizon Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.