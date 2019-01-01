QQQ
Range
42.66 - 43.83
Vol / Avg.
230.6K/1.5M
Div / Yield
2.12/5.01%
52 Wk
38 - 50.91
Mkt Cap
8.3B
Payout Ratio
403.06
Open
42.96
P/E
80.52
EPS
0.06
Shares
191.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Vornado owns and has ownership interest in Class A office and retail properties highly concentrated in Manhattan, with additional properties in San Francisco and Chicago. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.810
REV417.000M421.080M4.080M

Analyst Ratings

Vornado Realty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vornado Realty (VNO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vornado Realty (NYSE: VNO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vornado Realty's (VNO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vornado Realty (VNO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vornado Realty (NYSE: VNO) was reported by Citigroup on October 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting VNO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.85% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vornado Realty (VNO)?

A

The stock price for Vornado Realty (NYSE: VNO) is $43.2 last updated Today at 3:07:31 PM.

Q

Does Vornado Realty (VNO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) reporting earnings?

A

Vornado Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Vornado Realty (VNO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vornado Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does Vornado Realty (VNO) operate in?

A

Vornado Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.