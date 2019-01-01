Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, and renovates the full-service hotel and select-service hotel properties across various states in the United States. The firm's portfolio consists primarily of urban, upper-upscale hotels. The vast majority of these hotels are managed under Marriott, Hilton, Fairmont, and Sheraton brands. Regionally, the company's assets are located in its California, Other West, Midwest, and East geographical segments within the U.S. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from its Eastern operations, closely followed by its Californian operations. Sunstone's sole source of income is hotel revenue from its hotel ownership segment.