Range
9.93 - 10.53
Vol / Avg.
7.9M/3.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.93 - 13.91
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.09
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
219.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, and renovates the full-service hotel and select-service hotel properties across various states in the United States. The firm's portfolio consists primarily of urban, upper-upscale hotels. The vast majority of these hotels are managed under Marriott, Hilton, Fairmont, and Sheraton brands. Regionally, the company's assets are located in its California, Other West, Midwest, and East geographical segments within the U.S. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from its Eastern operations, closely followed by its Californian operations. Sunstone's sole source of income is hotel revenue from its hotel ownership segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.080
REV179.650M173.886M-5.764M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sunstone Hotel Invts Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunstone Hotel Invts (SHO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE: SHO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sunstone Hotel Invts's (SHO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sunstone Hotel Invts (SHO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE: SHO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting SHO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.21% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunstone Hotel Invts (SHO)?

A

The stock price for Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE: SHO) is $10.51 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunstone Hotel Invts (SHO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 29, 2020.

Q

When is Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO) reporting earnings?

A

Sunstone Hotel Invts’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Sunstone Hotel Invts (SHO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunstone Hotel Invts.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunstone Hotel Invts (SHO) operate in?

A

Sunstone Hotel Invts is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.