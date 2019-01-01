Fonar Corp is a United States-based company which is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, selling and servicing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, which utilize MRI technology for the detection and diagnosis of human disease, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries. The company operates through two segments namely Manufacturing and servicing of medical equipment; and Management of diagnostic imaging centers, which generates a vast majority of the revenue. The company's areas of operations are principally in the United States. It also exports to the United Arab Emirates, England, and Germany.