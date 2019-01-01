QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Fonar Corp is a United States-based company which is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, selling and servicing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, which utilize MRI technology for the detection and diagnosis of human disease, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries. The company operates through two segments namely Manufacturing and servicing of medical equipment; and Management of diagnostic imaging centers, which generates a vast majority of the revenue. The company's areas of operations are principally in the United States. It also exports to the United Arab Emirates, England, and Germany.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.570
REV24.479M

Analyst Ratings

Fonar Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fonar (FONR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fonar (NASDAQ: FONR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fonar's (FONR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fonar (FONR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fonar

Q

Current Stock Price for Fonar (FONR)?

A

The stock price for Fonar (NASDAQ: FONR) is $17.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fonar (FONR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 18, 1999.

Q

When is Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) reporting earnings?

A

Fonar’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Fonar (FONR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fonar.

Q

What sector and industry does Fonar (FONR) operate in?

A

Fonar is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.