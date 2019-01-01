|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.960
|0.950
|-0.0100
|REV
|57.320M
|54.716M
|-2.604M
You can purchase shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ: LKFN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lakeland Financial’s space includes: First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB), Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN).
The latest price target for Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ: LKFN) was reported by Stephens & Co. on July 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 66.00 expecting LKFN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.61% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ: LKFN) is $79.15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 24, 2022.
Lakeland Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lakeland Financial.
Lakeland Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.