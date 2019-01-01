QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Lakeland Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It provides commercial, retail, wealth advisory and investment management services. Lakeland offers a broad array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. The company offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. It serves a wide variety of industries including, among others, commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services and healthcare.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9600.950 -0.0100
REV57.320M54.716M-2.604M

Lakeland Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lakeland Financial (LKFN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ: LKFN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lakeland Financial's (LKFN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lakeland Financial (LKFN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ: LKFN) was reported by Stephens & Co. on July 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 66.00 expecting LKFN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.61% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lakeland Financial (LKFN)?

A

The stock price for Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ: LKFN) is $79.15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lakeland Financial (LKFN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 24, 2022.

Q

When is Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) reporting earnings?

A

Lakeland Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Lakeland Financial (LKFN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lakeland Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Lakeland Financial (LKFN) operate in?

A

Lakeland Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.