Koppers Holdings, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds used in markets such as railroad, aluminum and steel, agriculture, utilities, and residential lumber. The company is organized into three business segments: railroad and utility products and services, performance chemicals, and carbon materials and chemicals. The company's product portfolio includes treated and untreated wood products like crossties used in railroads, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds such as creosote used in treatment of wood crossties, among others. Most revenue comes from the company's railroad and utility products and services segment, and more than half of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.