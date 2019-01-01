QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Chemicals
Koppers Holdings, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds used in markets such as railroad, aluminum and steel, agriculture, utilities, and residential lumber. The company is organized into three business segments: railroad and utility products and services, performance chemicals, and carbon materials and chemicals. The company's product portfolio includes treated and untreated wood products like crossties used in railroads, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds such as creosote used in treatment of wood crossties, among others. Most revenue comes from the company's railroad and utility products and services segment, and more than half of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6700.770 0.1000
REV411.730M405.300M-6.430M

Analyst Ratings

Koppers Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Koppers Hldgs (KOP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Koppers Hldgs's (KOP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Koppers Hldgs (KOP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting KOP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.78% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Koppers Hldgs (KOP)?

A

The stock price for Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) is $28.74 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Koppers Hldgs (KOP) pay a dividend?

A

The next Koppers Hldgs (KOP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) reporting earnings?

A

Koppers Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Koppers Hldgs (KOP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Koppers Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Koppers Hldgs (KOP) operate in?

A

Koppers Hldgs is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.