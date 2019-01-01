QQQ
Range
33.69 - 35.14
Vol / Avg.
256.2K/283.3K
Div / Yield
0.88/2.48%
52 Wk
32.06 - 46.97
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
28.21
Open
35
P/E
11.39
EPS
0.66
Shares
55.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Renasant Corp operates as a holding company for Renasant Bank, a Mississippi banking corporation, and its subsidiary, Renasant Insurance, Inc. It has three reportable segments: community banks, insurance, and wealth management. With its community banks segment, the company provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses. Its insurance segment is an insurance agency providing commercial and personal insurance through third-party carriers. The wealth management segment provides a range of services including money management and retirement planning. The majority of the company's revenue is driven by lending activities in its community banks segment. Renasant Corporation primarily operates in the southern United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6400.680 0.0400
REV149.850M149.064M-786.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Renasant Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Renasant (RNST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Renasant's (RNST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Renasant (RNST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) was reported by DA Davidson on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting RNST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.21% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Renasant (RNST)?

A

The stock price for Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) is $34.98 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Renasant (RNST) pay a dividend?

A

The next Renasant (RNST) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) reporting earnings?

A

Renasant’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Renasant (RNST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Renasant.

Q

What sector and industry does Renasant (RNST) operate in?

A

Renasant is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.