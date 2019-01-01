QQQ
The Chefs' Warehouse Inc is a specialty food distributor in major metropolitan areas across the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio is primarily comprised of imported and local specialty food products such as cheese, cooking oils, chocolates, dried food, baking products, meats, and other food products. The Chefs' Warehouse operates via one reporting segment called Food Product Distribution. Operations are concentrated on the east, mid and west coasts of the U.S. The company provides service primarily to restaurants, clubs, hotels, caterers, schools, bakeries, casinos and speciality food stores.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1900.260 0.0700
REV508.220M558.251M50.031M

The Chefs' Warehouse Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy The Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are The Chefs' Warehouse's (CHEF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for The Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) stock?

A

The latest price target for The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) was reported by Benchmark on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting CHEF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.00% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for The Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF)?

A

The stock price for The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) is $32.03 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does The Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Chefs' Warehouse.

Q

When is The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) reporting earnings?

A

The Chefs' Warehouse’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is The Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The Chefs' Warehouse.

Q

What sector and industry does The Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) operate in?

A

The Chefs' Warehouse is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.