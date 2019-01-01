|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.190
|0.260
|0.0700
|REV
|508.220M
|558.251M
|50.031M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in The Chefs' Warehouse’s space includes: Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE), SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN), Sysco (NYSE:SYY), Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) and US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD).
The latest price target for The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) was reported by Benchmark on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting CHEF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.00% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) is $32.03 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for The Chefs' Warehouse.
The Chefs' Warehouse’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for The Chefs' Warehouse.
The Chefs' Warehouse is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.