|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.330
|1.540
|0.2100
|REV
|56.560M
|58.247M
|1.687M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of City Holding (NASDAQ: CHCO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in City Holding’s space includes: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM), Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI), Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB), S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST).
The latest price target for City Holding (NASDAQ: CHCO) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting CHCO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -17.44% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for City Holding (NASDAQ: CHCO) is $78.73 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.
City Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for City Holding.
City Holding is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.