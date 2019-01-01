City Holding Co is a financial holding company. It provides banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, southeastern Ohio and Kentucky. It offers various products and services such as overdraft facility, saving accounts, credit card and debit card, loans for various purposes, investment advisory, securities brokerage, insurance, technology products, and others. These products and services are provided to commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage banking, and wealth management and trust services.