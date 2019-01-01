QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
City Holding Co is a financial holding company. It provides banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, southeastern Ohio and Kentucky. It offers various products and services such as overdraft facility, saving accounts, credit card and debit card, loans for various purposes, investment advisory, securities brokerage, insurance, technology products, and others. These products and services are provided to commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage banking, and wealth management and trust services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3301.540 0.2100
REV56.560M58.247M1.687M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

City Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy City Holding (CHCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of City Holding (NASDAQ: CHCO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are City Holding's (CHCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for City Holding (CHCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for City Holding (NASDAQ: CHCO) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting CHCO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -17.44% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for City Holding (CHCO)?

A

The stock price for City Holding (NASDAQ: CHCO) is $78.73 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does City Holding (CHCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) reporting earnings?

A

City Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is City Holding (CHCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for City Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does City Holding (CHCO) operate in?

A

City Holding is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.