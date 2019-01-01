QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America and other territories. Consumers of its apparel include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce and more than 400 total factory house and brand house stores. Under Armour also operates a digital fitness app called MapMyFitness. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996.

Earnings

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS0.0700.140 0.0700
REV1.470B1.529B59.000M

Analyst Ratings

Under Armour Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Under Armour (UAA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Under Armour's (UAA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Under Armour (UAA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) was reported by BTIG on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UAA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Under Armour (UAA)?

A

The stock price for Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) is $17.095 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Under Armour (UAA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Under Armour.

Q

When is Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) reporting earnings?

A

Under Armour’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Under Armour (UAA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Under Armour.

Q

What sector and industry does Under Armour (UAA) operate in?

A

Under Armour is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.