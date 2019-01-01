|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.180
|REV
|60.011M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Castor Maritime’s space includes: Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL), Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK), EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC).
There is no analysis for Castor Maritime
The stock price for Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) is $1.565 last updated Today at 4:57:58 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Castor Maritime.
Castor Maritime’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 7, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Castor Maritime.
Castor Maritime is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.