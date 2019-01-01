QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.53 - 1.62
Vol / Avg.
762.7K/2.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.36 - 4.1
Mkt Cap
148.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.6
P/E
3.43
EPS
0.18
Shares
94.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 11:56AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 10:20AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 9:25AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 4:25PM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 3:27PM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 11:27AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 9:14AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Castor Maritime Inc is a provider of seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, scrap metal, among others. The company's revenues are derived from time charter, bareboat charter and spot charter contracts.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.180
REV60.011M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Castor Maritime Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Castor Maritime (CTRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Castor Maritime's (CTRM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Castor Maritime (CTRM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Castor Maritime

Q

Current Stock Price for Castor Maritime (CTRM)?

A

The stock price for Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) is $1.565 last updated Today at 4:57:58 PM.

Q

Does Castor Maritime (CTRM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Castor Maritime.

Q

When is Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) reporting earnings?

A

Castor Maritime’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 7, 2022.

Q

Is Castor Maritime (CTRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Castor Maritime.

Q

What sector and industry does Castor Maritime (CTRM) operate in?

A

Castor Maritime is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.