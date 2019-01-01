QQQ
Range
15.28 - 15.68
Vol / Avg.
3.6M/10.7M
Div / Yield
0.11/0.72%
52 Wk
6.91 - 16.17
Mkt Cap
30.8B
Payout Ratio
30.48
Open
15.41
P/E
67.83
EPS
-0.21
Shares
2B
Outstanding
Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3900.450 0.0600
REV11.250B10.887B-363.000M

Cenovus Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cenovus Energy (CVE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cenovus Energy's (CVE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cenovus Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Cenovus Energy (CVE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.50 expecting CVE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -18.91% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cenovus Energy (CVE)?

A

The stock price for Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) is $15.4157 last updated Today at 5:16:06 PM.

Q

Does Cenovus Energy (CVE) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cenovus Energy (CVE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) reporting earnings?

A

Cenovus Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Cenovus Energy (CVE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cenovus Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Cenovus Energy (CVE) operate in?

A

Cenovus Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.