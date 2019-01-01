|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.130
|0.200
|0.3300
|REV
|961.480M
|1.159B
|197.520M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in IAC/InterActiveCorp’s space includes: ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO).
The latest price target for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) was reported by BMO Capital on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 173.00 expecting IAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.33% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is $105.92 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for IAC/InterActiveCorp.
IAC/InterActiveCorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for IAC/InterActiveCorp.
IAC/InterActiveCorp is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.