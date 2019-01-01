QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
104.49 - 108.57
Vol / Avg.
756.4K/592K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
103.09 - 261.42
Mkt Cap
9.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
104.78
P/E
16.58
EPS
0.68
Shares
89.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 3:16PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 11:34AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 2:42PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 9:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 9:38AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:33AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 3:54PM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 9:55AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 4:40AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 4:47PM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
IAC is an Internet media company with segments that include Angi (47% of total revenue), Dotdash (10%), search (24%), and emerging and other (19%). The firm spun off the narrow-moat dating app provider Match Group in second-quarter 2020 and the no-moat video software provider Vimeo in second-quarter 2021.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.1300.200 0.3300
REV961.480M1.159B197.520M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IAC/InterActiveCorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IAC/InterActiveCorp's (IAC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) stock?

A

The latest price target for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) was reported by BMO Capital on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 173.00 expecting IAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.33% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)?

A

The stock price for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is $105.92 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Q

When is IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) reporting earnings?

A

IAC/InterActiveCorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Q

What sector and industry does IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) operate in?

A

IAC/InterActiveCorp is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.