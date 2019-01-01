QQQ
Range
13.71 - 13.87
Vol / Avg.
145.7K/118.7K
Div / Yield
0.93/6.71%
52 Wk
13.5 - 15.73
Mkt Cap
397.7M
Payout Ratio
83
Open
13.86
P/E
13.71
Shares
28.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 4:48PM
Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. The company's objective is to provide a high level of income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation.

Eaton Vance Floating-rate Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eaton Vance Floating-rate (EFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE: EFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eaton Vance Floating-rate's (EFT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance Floating-rate.

Q

What is the target price for Eaton Vance Floating-rate (EFT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE: EFT) was reported by Stifel on August 6, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EFT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eaton Vance Floating-rate (EFT)?

A

The stock price for Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE: EFT) is $13.7531 last updated Today at 8:54:49 PM.

Q

Does Eaton Vance Floating-rate (EFT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE:EFT) reporting earnings?

A

Eaton Vance Floating-rate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eaton Vance Floating-rate (EFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance Floating-rate.

Q

What sector and industry does Eaton Vance Floating-rate (EFT) operate in?

A

Eaton Vance Floating-rate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.