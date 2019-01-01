QQQ
Range
95.97 - 98.69
Vol / Avg.
92.4K/402.7K
Div / Yield
1.36/1.43%
52 Wk
65.66 - 105.56
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
16.36
Open
95.98
P/E
12.53
EPS
1.61
Shares
57.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Wintrust Financial Corp is a financial holding company operating in the Chicago metropolitan area and southern Wisconsin through its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries. Wintrust conducts its business through three segments: community banking, specialty finance, and wealth management. Among other services, the company provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking, as well as the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market. A majority of its banks are banks chartered by the state of Illinois with scores of locations. The company has historically grown through both de novo organization and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is commercial, mostly in real estate. A majority of Wintrust's net revenue is net interest income.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5301.580 0.0500
REV415.220M429.743M14.523M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Wintrust Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wintrust Financial (WTFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wintrust Financial's (WTFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Wintrust Financial (WTFC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) was reported by Raymond James on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 127.00 expecting WTFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.87% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Wintrust Financial (WTFC)?

A

The stock price for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) is $98.55 last updated Today at 5:32:51 PM.

Q

Does Wintrust Financial (WTFC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) reporting earnings?

A

Wintrust Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Wintrust Financial (WTFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wintrust Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Wintrust Financial (WTFC) operate in?

A

Wintrust Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.