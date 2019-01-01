|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Wintrust Financial’s space includes: Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE), PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW), Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).
The latest price target for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) was reported by Raymond James on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 127.00 expecting WTFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.87% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) is $98.55 last updated Today at 5:32:51 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.
Wintrust Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Wintrust Financial.
Wintrust Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.