QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.04 - 9.71
Vol / Avg.
505.5K/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.83 - 11.98
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.6
P/E
192.4
EPS
0.05
Shares
110.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 10:59AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 11:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:45AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 1:01PM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 10:54AM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 4:56AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
NOW Incorp is an independent global distributor of oil and gas equipment and services. The company operates through three geographical segments namely the United States, Canada, and International. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from International market. Global product and service offerings include maintenance, repair and operating supplies, pipes, valves, safety supplies, and other parts to support customers. NOW's products attract customers from upstream drilling and completion, exploration and production, and midstream infrastructure development to downstream refining.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0300.070 0.0400
REV426.100M432.000M5.900M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NOW Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy NOW (DNOW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NOW (NYSE: DNOW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NOW's (DNOW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NOW (DNOW) stock?

A

The latest price target for NOW (NYSE: DNOW) was reported by Stephens & Co. on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting DNOW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.08% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NOW (DNOW)?

A

The stock price for NOW (NYSE: DNOW) is $9.155 last updated Today at 7:23:24 PM.

Q

Does NOW (DNOW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NOW.

Q

When is NOW (NYSE:DNOW) reporting earnings?

A

NOW’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is NOW (DNOW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NOW.

Q

What sector and industry does NOW (DNOW) operate in?

A

NOW is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.