Range
4.51 - 5.04
Vol / Avg.
423.5K/193K
Div / Yield
0.2/3.98%
52 Wk
2.8 - 6.2
Mkt Cap
227.8M
Payout Ratio
6.77
Open
4.59
P/E
3.77
EPS
0.61
Shares
45.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd and its subsidiaries provide seaborne drybulk transportation services. It transports drybulk cargos including grains, coal, iron, ore, pig, iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The firm's services include cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning and technical vessel management. The company derives all of its revenues from contracts of affreightment, voyage charters and time charters. Its strategy depends on focusing on increasing strategic contracts of affreightment, expanding capacity and flexibility by increasing its owned fleet and increasing backhaul focus and fleet efficiency.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

Pangaea Logistics Solns Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pangaea Logistics Solns (PANL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ: PANL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pangaea Logistics Solns's (PANL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pangaea Logistics Solns (PANL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ: PANL) was reported by B. Riley Securities on September 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting PANL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.30% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pangaea Logistics Solns (PANL)?

A

The stock price for Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ: PANL) is $4.99 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Pangaea Logistics Solns (PANL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Pangaea Logistics Solns (PANL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) reporting earnings?

A

Pangaea Logistics Solns’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Pangaea Logistics Solns (PANL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pangaea Logistics Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Pangaea Logistics Solns (PANL) operate in?

A

Pangaea Logistics Solns is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.