|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ: PANL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pangaea Logistics Solns’s space includes: Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL), Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK), EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC).
The latest price target for Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ: PANL) was reported by B. Riley Securities on September 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting PANL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.30% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ: PANL) is $4.99 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
The next Pangaea Logistics Solns (PANL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Pangaea Logistics Solns’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pangaea Logistics Solns.
Pangaea Logistics Solns is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.