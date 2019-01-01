QQQ
Range
47.81 - 48.99
Vol / Avg.
57.8K/191.6K
Div / Yield
2.8/5.74%
52 Wk
38 - 51.78
Mkt Cap
23.2B
Payout Ratio
92.61
Open
48.74
P/E
17.18
EPS
0.69
Shares
484M
Outstanding
Cheniere Energy Partners is the direct owner of the Sabine Pass LNG terminals as well as regasification facilities. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, which connects the terminal to third-party gas suppliers. Cheniere Partners shares in the marketing fees generated by Cheniere Marketing from Sabine Pass marketed gas volumes.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Cheniere Energy Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX: CQP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cheniere Energy Partners's (CQP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cheniere Energy Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX: CQP) was reported by UBS on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 50.00 expecting CQP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.24% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)?

A

The stock price for Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX: CQP) is $47.965 last updated Today at 4:13:26 PM.

Q

Does Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX:CQP) reporting earnings?

A

Cheniere Energy Partners’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cheniere Energy Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) operate in?

A

Cheniere Energy Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.