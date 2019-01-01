QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
25.24 - 25.95
Vol / Avg.
208.3K/382.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20.34 - 29.06
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
25.83
P/E
-
EPS
-0.36
Shares
61.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:43AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 7:16AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 5:16PM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 8:15AM
Noble Corp is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The company operates under one segment namely, Contract Drilling Services. The fleet consists of around 19 drilling rigs consisted of 7 floaters and 12 jackups. Its geographical segments are Australia, Canada, Denmark, Guyana, Myanmar, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Trinidad & Tobago, United Kingdom, United States, and other countries.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.350
REV237.150M208.178M-28.972M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Noble Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Noble (NE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Noble (NYSE: NE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Noble's (NE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Noble.

Q

What is the target price for Noble (NE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Noble (NYSE: NE) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Noble (NE)?

A

The stock price for Noble (NYSE: NE) is $25.24 last updated Today at 6:34:51 PM.

Q

Does Noble (NE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Noble (NYSE:NE) reporting earnings?

A

Noble’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Noble (NE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Noble.

Q

What sector and industry does Noble (NE) operate in?

A

Noble is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.