Range
20.81 - 21.7
Vol / Avg.
607.7K/633.3K
Div / Yield
0.2/0.93%
52 Wk
20.78 - 26.21
Mkt Cap
12.8B
Payout Ratio
24.1
Open
21.02
P/E
26.04
EPS
0.4
Shares
589.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
News Corporation is a media conglomerate with large presence in the U.S, the U.K., and Australia. Key brands include The Wall Street Journal, Herald Sun, and The Times. The company also has a strong presence in the Australian pay-TV market through Fox Sports and Foxtel (both 65%-owned), while its 62%-owned REA Group is the dominant real estate classified business in Australia. In addition, it owns HarperCollins, one of the largest book publishers globally, and also has a substantial digital property advertising business (Move) in the U.S.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.440
REV2.717B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

News Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy News (NWS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of News (NASDAQ: NWS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are News's (NWS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for News (NWS) stock?

A

The latest price target for News (NASDAQ: NWS) was reported by Citigroup on July 26, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NWS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for News (NWS)?

A

The stock price for News (NASDAQ: NWS) is $21.695 last updated Today at 8:38:00 PM.

Q

Does News (NWS) pay a dividend?

A

The next News (NWS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.

Q

When is News (NASDAQ:NWS) reporting earnings?

A

News’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is News (NWS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for News.

Q

What sector and industry does News (NWS) operate in?

A

News is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.